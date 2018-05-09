news

Protesters Ask Governor to Quash Meadowlands Power Plant

Environmentalists gathered yesterday to protest the proposed construction in the Meadowlands of a gas-fired power plant whose output would be sent to New York City. And, they said, the North Bergen Liberty Generating Plant, to be built by a subsidiary of the Mitsubishi company, would be incompatible with Gov. Phil Murphy’s environmental agenda.

The protesters listed several potential health and environmental hazards of the project, which is proposed for a site currently used for construction and demolition waste.

