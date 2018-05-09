Op-Ed: Bond Act for Career and Technical Education Will Secure the Future

There is one thing that New Jersey’s public policy leaders all agree on: If our state expects to prosper in the global economy, we need to increase our efforts to create a highly skilled 21st century workforce.

The New Jersey Business & Industry Association is calling for a greater emphasis on career-focused education. The Legislature’s bipartisan manufacturing caucus wants to help build the highly technical workforce we need to stay competitive.

Gov. Phil Murphy’s education and labor transition committees focused on expansion of career and technical education (CTE) as a key workforce development issue.

