Offshore-Wind Developers Want More Details on State Straw Proposal

Offshore-wind developers seem to like what they have seen so far of the state’s plan to promote wind farms along the Jersey coast, but they still added a plea: Hurry up.

In a public hearing yesterday on a still undefined straw proposal to have ratepayers foot the cost of paying for electricity from offshore wind farms, developers and others described it as a good first step to realizing the state’s ambitious goals for the sector.

The Murphy administration established some of the nation’s most aggressive goals for offshore wind, hoping to have 3,500 megawatts along the coast by 2030.

