New Law Would Relax State Strictures on Hair-Braiding in New Jersey

If you want to braid Afro-textured hair in New Jersey, you have to spend the equivalent of 50 days in a cosmetology school even though most such schools don’t even teach braiding.

A new bill would eliminate that requirement and make it easier to open and operate natural hair-braiding shops, which could be a boon for immigrants and New Jerseyans of color; public testimony on the bill is set to be heard tomorrow. (It’s called natural hair-braiding because it doesn’t use chemicals and incorporates the natural hair into the braid; thus, a natural” hairstyle as opposed to one that’s been relaxed or smoothed with chemicals.)

Click here for the full article »