Gov. Murphy’s ‘Scary’ and ‘Extreme’ Fiscal Policies

“Scary” and “extreme” are the words Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick (R-Union) repeatedly used yesterday to describe Gov. Phil Murphy’s plan to hike taxes and increase spending. Talking to reporters, Bramnick said Murphy’s fiscal policies are putting Democratic lawmakers in a difficult spot with New Jersey’s tax-weary voters.

“It’s just a matter of time before the public goes, ‘You know something, maybe we should give a chance to the other side,’” Bramnick said, alluding to next year’s midterm election. “That’s how it works.”

It’s not surprising that Republicans like Bramnick don’t see eye to eye with Murphy when it comes to the state budget. But there’s also been an unwillingness among Democrats to accept the governor’s call for higher taxes. That’s given the GOP an opening to draw a more direct a contrast between their approach and the governor’s.

