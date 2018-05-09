Deep Dive into Data Drives New Report on Guns and Crime

More than three-quarters of the guns used in shootings and other crimes in the first three months of 2018 in New Jersey originated from sales outside the state, according to the first statewide report on firearms and gun-related crimes issued Tuesday.

For the second day in a row, Gov. Phil Murphy has publicized his efforts at gun control. It was just 32 days ago that he signed an executive order mandating the release online of statistics about guns used in crimes in regular report.

According to the first monthly report, 93 people were shot, 17 of them killed, in April alone. New Jersey has among the toughest gun-control laws in the nation.

