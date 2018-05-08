Red, White, or RosÉ — Assembly Bills to Help Build Up NJ’s Wineries

New Jersey’s wineries have been growing in number and production, but could still use some assistance to continue to thrive, say several Assembly members whose legislation would help do just that.

Bills that would make wineries eligible for state economic-development loans, allow them to set up retail shops in “dry” towns, and create a signed “wine trail” are among eight that recently cleared an Assembly committee.

New Jersey’s 50 wineries and vineyards provided $323 million in economic impact, including salaries, taxes, and tourism revenue, in 2016, according to a report commissioned by the Garden State Wine Growers Association. That was a 40 percent increase over the previous five years. Still, the report concluded there is no guarantee that wineries will continue to expand and prosper.

