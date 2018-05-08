Murphy Appoints Horizon Executive as Gun Czar

If the National Rifle Association is looking for a new location for its next big convention, it’s clear that New Jersey is unlikely to be in the running.

Gov. Phil Murphy yesterday named William Castner, a top official from the administration of former Gov. Jon Corzine, to serve as a senior adviser on firearms issues — essentially a gun czar. It’s just the latest move Murphy’s taken during his first few months in office to position New Jersey as a leader among states in the effort to combat gun violence.

Murphy, a Democrat, said Castner would spearhead efforts “to stop the flow of illegal guns and to ensure that we’re taking the right regional approaches to protecting all of our residents, both in New Jersey, and outside of our border.”

