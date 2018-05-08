Move to Toughen Laws, Protect NJ Consumers’ Personal Information

New Jersey lawmakers want to hold companies more accountable when consumers’ personal information is compromised. A set of bills is advancing in the state Legislature to address the growing issue.

One bill would allow a parent or guardian to put a freeze on a child’s credit report, thus preventing new credit cards from being opened in their names. “Twenty-nine 29 other states do this. We need to do it here. We need to protect our minors,” Assemblyman Paul Moriarty (D-Gloucester), chair of the Assembly Consumer Affairs Committee, said.

Another bill would require credit-reporting agencies to encrypt information about consumers’ credit worthiness; that legislation is intended to reduce the risk of identity theft.

