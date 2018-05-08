news

NJ Spotlight

Move to Toughen Laws, Protect NJ Consumers’ Personal Information

by
Close icon

 

 

 

NJ Spotlight

More by NJ Spotlight

New Jersey lawmakers want to hold companies more accountable when consumers’ personal information is compromised. A set of bills is advancing in the state Legislature to address the growing issue.

One bill would allow a parent or guardian to put a freeze on a child’s credit report, thus preventing new credit cards from being opened in their names. “Twenty-nine 29 other states do this. We need to do it here. We need to protect our minors,” Assemblyman Paul Moriarty (D-Gloucester), chair of the Assembly Consumer Affairs Committee, said.

Another bill would require credit-reporting agencies to encrypt information about consumers’ credit worthiness; that legislation is intended to reduce the risk of identity theft.

Click here for the full article »

Published: