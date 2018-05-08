Growing Focus on Suicide Prevention, Especially Among Teens

New Jersey has beefed up efforts to prevent suicide in schools and on college campuses in recent years, and the rate of these tragic deaths remains well below the national norm.

But several state lawmakers, including Sen. Richard Codey — the former governor and longtime mental health advocate — believe more must be done to reduce suicide in the Garden State, especially among teens, a group that is particularly at risk, experts agree. Data shows as many as one in 10 high school students here have tried to kill themselves.

Codey (D-Essex) and his wife and fellow advocate Mary Jo will join parents who have lost children to suicide, educators, and mental health experts on Wednesday to outline a three-point plan to reduce suicide, depression, and bullying, which are often underlying factors. His plan calls for boosting schools’ capacity to provide mental health services, including more training for support staff, and creating a statewide Teen Suicide and Depression Task Force.

Click here for the full article »