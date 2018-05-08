Assembly Committee Makes Fast Work of Bills for Home Energy Assistance

In the State House, there typically is no need to rush to the scheduled start of legislative committee hearings — other than the unusually fast-paced Assembly Telecommunication and Utilities Committee.

Monday proved no exception. The committee ran through a five-bill agenda, managing to unanimously release the entire board list in just six minutes, including time for the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence.

“That’s a record,’’ someone noted as Assemblyman Wayne DeAngelo (D-Mercer), the chairman of the committee, adjourned the hearing, which failed to include any discussion or debate on the bills before lawmakers.

Click here for the full article »