news

NJ Spotlight

Assembly Committee Makes Fast Work of Bills for Home Energy Assistance

by
Close icon

 

 

 

NJ Spotlight

More by NJ Spotlight

In the State House, there typically is no need to rush to the scheduled start of legislative committee hearings — other than the unusually fast-paced Assembly Telecommunication and Utilities Committee.

Monday proved no exception. The committee ran through a five-bill agenda, managing to unanimously release the entire board list in just six minutes, including time for the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence.

“That’s a record,’’ someone noted as Assemblyman Wayne DeAngelo (D-Mercer), the chairman of the committee, adjourned the hearing, which failed to include any discussion or debate on the bills before lawmakers.

Click here for the full article »

Published: