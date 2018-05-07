What Do High Scores on NAEP Mean for Murphy’s PARCC Plans?

When New Jersey’s latest scores on the national NAEP tests came out in April, they were reason for celebration among education leaders who touted how the state does as well or better than any other in the country.

But when a presentation on the results came before the State Board of Education last week, board members had a different line of inquiry: How does New Jersey’s experience with National Assessment of Educational Progress inform Gov. Phil Murphy’s plans to replace its current PARCC exams?

It’s going to be a big role for the board in the next year, as it will be tasked with reviewing and approving any changes in the state’s assessment system that Murphy has vowed are coming.

