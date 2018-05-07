We Have Inherited the Sun: NJ NAACP Enthused About Clean Energy

As the Environmental and Climate Justice Chair of the New Jersey State Conference of the NAACP, I believe that the New Jersey Assembly companion bills A-3723 and S-2314 that were passed on April 12, 2018, are going to be revolutionary for all New Jersey residents.

We extend our appreciation to all the lawmakers who supported these bills that assure that all people across the spectrum of New Jersey, regardless of their race, creed, gender, national origin, ethnicity, or income, have access to solar energy. This also ensures sustainability for future growth and progress, without the possibility of any recoil. We would like to thank Gov. Phil Murphy, in advance, for signing these bills into law.

Finally, a legislation that helps to improve New Jersey’s environment and makes it a safer, healthier place to live.

Click here for the full article »