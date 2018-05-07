The List: NJ’s Honduran Population Will Suffer from Loss of Protected Status

Hondurans are the latest group of immigrants to lose the temporary protected status allowing them to stay in the United States.

An estimated 3,700 Hondurans living in New Jersey would have to leave the country by January 2020 under an order issued by Kirstjen Nielsen, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, last Friday. In her order, Nielsen said conditions in the country have improved enough since the 1998 hurricane that prompted the issuance of the TPS by then-President Bill Clinton to allow the Hondurans to enter and remain in the United States.

Hurricane Mitch, which struck Honduras in October 1998, devastated the Caribbean nation, killing more than 7,000, wrecking 70 percent of the country’s transportation infrastructure, and leaving some 1.5 million people homeless. At the time, the Honduran president estimated that Mitch had undone 50 years of economic development.

