State Strategic Plan Looks to Boost Energy Efficiency, Cut Customer Costs

We Have Inherited the Sun: NJ NAACP Enthused About Clean Energy May 7

A draft four-year strategic plan for New Jersey’s Clean Energy Program suggests enhancements in how it operates will significantly increase the amount of energy savings the program achieves while lowering customers’ costs.

The plan, completed late last month and now circulating among stakeholders, also calls for boosting by $10 million a year funds raised from utility customers to bolster efforts to promote energy efficiency and distributed energy resources, or more localized power systems.

“The programs will improve the environment, reduce utility costs, and provide ratepayers with net lifetime energy bill savings over the proposed four years,’’ according to the report, prepared by TRC, a consultant retained by the Board of Public Utilities to oversee its clean-energy program.

