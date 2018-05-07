Push to Expand Diabetes Education Puts NJ Among Small Group of States

New Jersey health officials eager to improve public health are looking to expand Medicaid to cover preventative programs to reduce the rate of diabetes, which impacts nearly a million patients and leads to some 2,000 deaths here a year.

State leaders plan to enable healthcare providers and other groups to bill Medicaid to help pay for a nationally approved diabetes prevention program designed to help those who are on the cusp avoid the chronic blood-sugar disease. If approved by federal officials, and through the state’s upcoming budget process, New Jersey would become one of only a handful of states with this benefit when it is scheduled to take effect in July.

Leaders at the state’s YMCAs, who worked for years to be allowed to tap into this insurance coverage for low-income residents, are concerned they may be left on the sidelines. If the goal is to make the program as accessible as possible, excluding them from this potential funding source doesn’t make sense, they said.

