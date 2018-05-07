Law Lets Local Governments Treat Property Taxes as Charitable Contributions

New Jersey has a new law to help residents go on the offense against President Donald Trump’s decision to cap a longstanding write-off for local property taxes. Whether the federal government will accept the state’s response — and the lost revenue that will likely come with it — remains to be seen.

A key feature of the law enacted by Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday is giving municipal and county governments and school districts the legal authority to create special charitable accounts to help pay for costly municipal services like public safety, education, and road maintenance that are usually funded through the property tax.

Equally as important, the law also lets local governments offer residents who contribute to the new accounts a nearly dollar-for-dollar property-tax credit, effectively turning their property tax bill, at least on paper, into a charitable contribution.

