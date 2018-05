It was a question that caught Gov. Phil Murphy flatfooted, when he was asked what the contract he’d just jubilantly signed with the Communication Workers of America was going to cost taxpayers. The answer, for all those inquiring minds that want to know, is $148.9 million. Of the total, $78 million will go to making good on step increments and clothing allowances the Christie administration canceled in fiscal 2016.

