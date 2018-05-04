Opponents of Bill Urge Governor to Veto or Revise Nuclear Subsidy Measure

In a last-ditch effort, a diverse group of business, labor, consumer advocates, policy wonks, and environmentalists are calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to veto or make substantive changes in a bill that would have ratepayers subsidize nuclear power.

In a three-page letter to the governor, the organizations detailed a lengthy list of objections to the legislation (S-2313), easily passed by lawmakers on April 12 after months of contentious debate. Murphy is widely expected to sign the bill.

The measure aims to prop up three nuclear power plants in South Jersey mostly owned by Public Service Enterprise Group. Like other nuclear units across the country, the company has argued it needs a financial “safety net’’ to keep the plants open in the face of stiff competition from natural gas. The units provide much of the carbon-free electricity in New Jersey.

