Murphy’s Latest Executive Order Looks to Crack Down on Misclassified Workers

Gov. Phil Murphy’s latest executive order calls for the creation of a new task force that will help the state more effectively go after companies that intentionally misclassify their employees to avoid paying taxes and other costs.

The misclassification of workers, which typically occurs when companies list employees as independent contractors instead of on their books, is particularly prevalent in the construction industry. Murphy signed the order yesterday at the Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters training center in Edison.

“It hurts workers; it hurts honest, law-abiding businessmen that can no longer compete in our industry against such unscrupulous practices,” said John Ballantyne, executive secretary-treasurer of the carpenters’ organization.

Click here for the full article »