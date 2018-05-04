Coughlin Pledges Full Restoration of Homestead Property-Tax Relief

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin has put a strong marker down in the wake of a budget snafu that’s left funding for the state’s popular Homestead property-tax relief program cut in half, promising the Assembly is committed to fully restoring Homestead relief in the next state budget.

“The Assembly will pass a budget that provides a full year’s property tax credit to help ease the burden on seniors and working families,” Coughlin said in a statement provided to NJ Spotlight yesterday.

The pledge from Coughlin (D-Middlesex) is perhaps the firmest commitment yet by a top leader in Trenton to address a problem that was created by a messy budget battle between lawmakers and former Gov. Chris Christie that played out last summer. The budgeting misstep has forced hundreds of thousands of New Jersey homeowners, primarily seniors, the disabled and low-income residents, to pay higher than expected property-tax bills this spring.

