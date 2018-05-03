Paterson Starts on Long Road Back to Local Control

How One University Is Luring Top Honors Students with Social Justice May 3

Starting in the late 1980s, New Jersey’s takeovers of its most troubled school districts made it a national pioneer in state intervention in local public education.

After more than 20 years of arguably mixed results, the end of these same state takeovers is going out more humbly.

The Murphy administration yesterday announced it would start the transition from state control of Paterson schools after 27 years, citing the gains made in the district and also a new way of thinking that gauges when and how much a state should step in.

Click here for the full article »