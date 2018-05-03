Pallone Wants to Expand Medicare, Help Millions Avoid ‘Financial Ruin’

Seniors and disabled individuals would no longer need to pay out-of-pocket for long-term residential care or for help at home with daily living tasks — situations that often deplete their savings entirely — under a New Jersey congressman’s proposal to expand the scope of services covered under Medicare.

U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ), visited a daytime program for adults with aging issues or developmental disabilities in Edison yesterday to highlight a bill he is drafting to broaden the scope of Medicare the federal insurance program for the elderly. The bill would force Medicare to provide a cash benefit to help meet long-term care costs, including paying family members for their assistance, or offsetting the cost of an outpatient program or residential facility. Currently, Medicare covers medical care, including short-term stays in nursing facilities, but only limited support services.

The cash benefit would be available to all seniors who meet certain disability or long-term care standards, regardless of age or income; it would cover the equivalent of five hours of daily home care, at a rate adjusted for regional costs, inflation, and the level of need. This benefit would kick in after two years, during which the family would need to cover the cost as if under the current system, as a form of deductible.

Click here for the full article »