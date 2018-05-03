Opinion: Why Is This (Expletive Deleted) Funny?

In the 11 years I served as press secretary to Govs. Tom Kean (eight years) and Christie Whitman (three years), it fell to me once a year to draft their speeches for the annual New Jersey Legislative Correspondents’ Club dinner.

I was selected for the task presumably because my daily interactions with the State House press corps blessed me with insight into the personality quirks of the media, legislators, and political figures that I could then exploit into witty one-liners guaranteed to bring the house down.

I approached it determined to be funny but not cruel, to elicit laughter but not embarrassment, to skewer but not eviscerate, to launch barbed zingers that pinch but leave no scars.

