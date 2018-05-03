New Jersey First State in Line to Ban Marriage for those Under 18

New Jersey could become the first state to ban marriage for anyone under age 18 to prevent teenagers, particularly young girls, from being forced to marry someone they may not love.

The effort to prevent girls, especially, from having to marry someone due to a pregnancy or because the union was arranged by parents or for other reasons has bipartisan support. Some Republicans, though, complain that preventing young people from marrying could lead to more abortions and would just send them to another state where it is legal to marry before reaching adulthood.

Having already passed the state Senate last month by a 30-5 vote, S-427/ A865 could be heard by the Assembly Judiciary Committee later this month. With 40 co-sponsors from both parties, the bill has a good chance of passage in the lower house, as well.

Click here for the full article »