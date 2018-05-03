news

NJ Spotlight

Murphy Inks Contract with CWA Without Knowing What It Will Cost Taxpayers

by
Close icon

 

 

 

NJ Spotlight

More by NJ Spotlight

Although Gov. Phil Murphy says he’s confident his administration did the right thing by providing members of a major state workers’ union with raises to resolve a longstanding contract impasse, he’s not exactly sure how much the newly ratified labor deal is going to end up costing state taxpayers.

The first-term Democrat announced earlier this week that a new four-year contract agreement with the Communications Workers of America had been ratified, ending a dispute with CWA’s roughly 35,000 state employees that was inherited from the previous administration.

Major elements of the CWA deal include two sets of 2 percent raises, and retroactively paying out step increases that had been frozen by former Gov. Chris Christie.

Click here for the full article »

Published: