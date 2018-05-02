NJ Supreme Court Ruling Refines State’s Criminal Justice Reform Program

The New Jersey Supreme Court continues to refine the state’s 16-month-old criminal justice reform program, as it ruled Tuesday that in most instances, judges cannot decide whether to detain someone awaiting trial solely based on the nature of the crime they are accused of.

In the first year of criminal justice reform, judges granted prosecutors’ motions to detain 57 percent of the time. That means that about 18 percent of more than 44,000 defendants processed during 2017 wound up being held awaiting trial, with the rest released, often with some level of monitoring.

The ruling is the latest effort by the justices to shape the recent radical change in the bail system. It moved the state from a system that based pre-trial release on bail to one that considers the potential danger an individual poses to the public and the likelihood of their showing up for trial. The state’s highest court has moved relatively quickly on matters related to the reform because it also allows the accused to be held without bail, pending trial.

