NJ High School Students Focus Energy, Efforts on Registering to Vote

New Jersey high school students are working to add their names to the voter rolls this week in a mass effort to increase civic engagement among young people, following their demonstrations in favor of gun control.

A total of 45 schools across the state are taking part in a robust voter registration campaign between April 30 and May 11, maintaining the impetus of social activism spurred by the tragic shooting at a high school in Parkland, FL. The campaign, #MyVoiceMyVoteNJ, was coordinated by the New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association, League of Women Voters of New Jersey, and New Jersey Social Studies Supervisors Association but organized and staffed by students in each high school.

Ryan Griffin, a senior at Waldwick High School and organizer of his school’s drive, said the registration campaign was a natural outgrowth of the gun-control walkouts and March for Our Lives movement, but he stressed that #MyVoiceMyVoteNJ is a nonpartisan effort.

Click here for the full article »