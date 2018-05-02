Murphy Team Revamps Transportation Spending, Works to Beef Up NJ Transit

After years of using mostly borrowed money to finance major transportation projects, New Jersey is getting ready to set aside a significant amount of cash to pay for the next batch of road, bridge and mass-transit improvements.

The spending plan for the state Transportation Trust Fund during the 2019 fiscal year calls for more than $500 million in what’s known as “pay-as-you-go” financing, which is likely a record amount for New Jersey’s primary source of revenue for capital projects.

The shift in philosophy by Gov. Phil Murphy, who just celebrated his first 100 days in office, represents a reversal from the approach that was followed by prior governors, who piled up nearly $20 billion in TTF debt as they put off a gas-tax increase that eventually went into effect in 2016. It’s also a goal of the Murphy administration to stick with the effort to slow down the rate of borrowing under the current eight-year, $16 billion TTF spending plan, according to Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, the acting commissioner of the state Department of Transportation.

