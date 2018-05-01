Sponsored Content: It’s Time to Bring Safe Staffing to New Jersey Nursing Homes

I am proud to be a nursing-home caregiver and delegate of my union, 1199SEIU. Every day, my coworkers and I strive to provide loving care and attention to our elderly residents. In the 22 years that I’ve been a certified nursing assistant (CNA), short staffing has made it more and more challenging to give our residents the personalized care they need and deserve. That’s why on May 1, International Workers Day, I joined fellow CNAs from across the state for the “March for Our Patients” in Trenton, calling on New Jersey lawmakers to pass bill S-1612/A-382, to establish minimum nursing aide-to-patient ratios in our state’s nursing homes.

Today, New Jersey nursing homes rank among the bottom in the country for average CNA staffing hours per patient. But we play an incredibly important role in our patients’ lives, assisting them with all their routine daily activities, like dressing, feeding, and bathing, as well as helping them turn in their beds to prevent pressure sores.

Our residents are wonderful people who have lived long lives and have many stories they want to tell us. We are the only people they get to talk to every day. Families sometimes come during the holidays or on weekends, but from Monday to Friday, usually all they have is us. We become our patients’ primary source of emotional support and friendship at a difficult and lonely time in their lives.

Click here for the full article »