Q&A with David Socolow, the New Executive Director at HESAA

Two years ago, the New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority came under fire for lending practices that lawmakers deemed “predatory.” Since then it’s put some new programs in place — either voluntarily or to comply with new state laws — intended to help borrowers pay off their loans. It also has a new executive director, David Socolow, appointed three months ago by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Socolow spoke last week with NJ Spotlight, touching on changes that have already been made at HESAA and those to come, as well as other roles and the variety of loans the authority offers.

NJ Spotlight: How are you enjoying your position so far?

Click here for the full article »