Newark Transformed: From Brick City to High-Tech City

The continued reinvention of Newark as an on-the-move, tech-driven center was held up by Gov. Phil Murphy yesterday as a model for other places in New Jersey that may be looking to find inspiration for their own revitalization efforts.

With billions of dollars in new investment happening within Newark’s borders — and mega-retailer Amazon considering the city as a location for its coveted “HQ2” project — Murphy pointed to lessons that can be taken from Newark’s recent hot streak, including ways city officials have embraced technology and innovation as key features of the rebirth.

“The real beauty is that it doesn’t just have to be a Newark story,” Murphy said as he addressed a conference on tech and urban revitalization that was held in Newark yesterday.

