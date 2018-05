Is Long Wait for Offshore-Wind Financing Mechanism Over? May 1

Q&A with David Socolow, the New Executive Director at HESAA

New Jersey Transit executives told lawmakers yesterday that the agency is seriously behind schedule installing the federally mandated safety system called positive train control. As of this past December, the deployment was just 11 percent complete — even though NJT reports that it’s doubled worksites and added shifts.

NJ Transit could ask the Federal Railroad Administration to push back the December 31, 2018 deadline to 2020, using “alternative criteria.”

