Is Long Wait for Offshore-Wind Financing Mechanism Over?

The state is finally moving to adopt crucial regulations to spur development of offshore wind farms of along the Jersey coast, a top priority of the Murphy administration.

In a notice yesterday, the staff of the Board of Public Utilities announced a public hearing to discuss a yet-to-be-made public proposal that would detail how utility customers would pay for incentives to promote the technology.

It’s been a long time coming. The rules were supposed to be completed six months after former Gov. Chris Christie signed a law in 2010 that backers predicted would make New Jersey the national hub of a nascent offshore wind.

