Half of New Jersey residents would support a Constitutional amendment requiring a balanced federal budget, even if it required “major spending cuts,” according to a recent Stockton University poll. Thirty-eight percent would oppose a balanced-budget amendment, and 12 percent are unsure.

But those polled do not agree where cuts should be made, and overall a majority balk at making spending cuts in key programs to balance federal revenues and spending.

The poll of 709 adult residents found that 78 percent say the national debt is a major problem, and 16 percent consider it a minor problem. Four percent say it is not a problem at all, and 2 percent are unsure.

