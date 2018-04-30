Repollet Delivers PARCC Pitch and Plan to Educators

The state’s acting education commissioner, Lamont Repollet, unofficially launched his 21-county roadshow on Friday to a warm if not enthusiastic audience of his former peers, as he previewed his plans to revisit how — and how much — New Jersey tests its students.

Repollet, a former Carteret High School principal as well as Asbury Park superintendent, spoke before the annual meeting of the New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association in Monroe, and outlined his broad vision for public education policy.

Topic No. 1 was the Murphy administration’s plans for “transitioning” out of the statewide PARCC exams given in grades three through 11. That testing is underway now in virtually every district, where it continues roil passions among adherents and opponents.

