Program to Feed Hungry Kids, Families Should Build on Strong Foundation

A new report on a federal program that helps feed needy children in childcare declares the Child and Adult Care Food Program to be effective in providing meals to low-income youngsters, but the report also states that more children could be served if the state implements needed reforms.

and a Philadelphia-based organization called Reinvestment Fund released a report today that largely praised the CACFP, the federal program that provides aid to childcare and adult-care institutions as well as daycare homes with nutritious meals for those with a low income. In surveying those participating in the program, including childcare providers, sponsoring organizations, and food vendors, the ACNJ found overwhelming support for CACFP. Care providers said the program is valuable and that children are eating healthier meals because of their participation.

Nearly 90 percent of those surveyed said that children need the nutrition they receive through CACFP and might go hungry without the program.

