NJ Healthcare Leaders Explore Alliances on State Policy Issues

New Jersey’s top health industry leaders may disagree on policy issues related to drug pricing and payment models, but they can find plenty in common when it comes to a desire for regulatory stability, a need for innovation, and a willingness to work together to tackle underlying public health concerns, like poor housing and nutrition.

The CEOs of four of the Garden State’s most powerful trade groups — the New Jersey Hospital Association, Medical Society of New Jersey, Association of Health Plans, and Healthcare Institute of New Jersey, which represents the state’s biopharmaceutical and medical technology companies — acknowledged that there are plenty of opportunities to collaborate to improve patient health and their respective industries.

The 2018 New Jersey Health Care Stakeholders Summit, held Friday at the NJHA headquarters in Princeton, was the second-annual joint conference sponsored by the four organizations. It was designed to raise awareness about the challenges they share, and identify opportunities to work effectively together on the state and national level. The event attracted more than 100 healthcare experts and industry insiders.

