Murphy Talks Politics, Disses His Predecessor

In his first 100 days Gov. Phil Murphy has taken the state in a whole new direction, through executive orders, bills signed, and multistate lawsuits — turning New Jersey into what one pundit called “a liberal laboratory.”

In an in-depth interview with NJTV’s Michael Aron he discusses how he feels about the workload and responsibility, as well as the “direct link” between actions and impact on New Jersey residents. One prime example of this, according to Murphy, is “medical marijuana.” He discusses how many people have reached out in person (“at a diner”) or in an email talk about how reforming and expanding the program has allowed them to use cannabis to help them deal with health problems.

He also talks about the prior administration, which “ripped the progressive soul out (of the state) and moving it three standard deviations to the right.”

