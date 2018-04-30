The next time a Jersey cop pulls you over and writes a ticket for distracted driving (talking or texting on a cellphone while you’re behind the wheel), you probably should thank them. The Garden State has just been ranked the fifth-safest state for fatal car accidents — at 6.7 fatalities for every 100,000 people per year, compared with the national number of 11.6/100,000 (using 2016 data). And that strong showing is partly because New Jersey police wrote 7,215 tickets for distracted driving (minimum fine $400). The worst state, according to the Safewise Report, the authority on safety and security news, was Mississippi, at 23.1/100,000.

