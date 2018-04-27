Sweeney Speaks: Boosting Corporate Taxes, Blocking Millionaires Tax

It hasn’t been talked about much in recent weeks, but state Senate President Steve Sweeney’s proposal to raise taxes on the highest-earning corporations in New Jersey is still on the table. And although state legislators have expressed a lack of enthusiasm for raising taxes this year — as advocated by Gov. Phil Murphy — they could end up adopting it if they want to accept Murphy’s plans for higher spending.

Sweeney (D-Gloucester) talked about the current state of play on the state budget during an interview with NJ Spotlight yesterday, and he made it clear that tax hikes of any kind remain a “last resort” for him and many other lawmakers; concerns are still running high about how a recent overhaul of the federal tax code could impact New Jersey residents.

But the Senate leader also detailed several reasons why he believes companies that are receiving a windfall from the federal tax changes — including a significantly reduced corporate-tax rate — are in a better position to absorb a tax increase than the state’s millionaires, which is a group Murphy is targeting with an income-tax hike.

