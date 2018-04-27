Opinion: PARCC’s Long Goodbye, a Very Good Thing for New Jersey

At the 2016 New Jersey Education Association annual convention, keynoter and future governor Phil Murphy, toe embedded deep behind the union line, vowed to “scrap PARCC Day One.” You’ve heard the reasons: these standardized assessments in math and English Language arts (ELA), says the NJEA, “take the love of learning from our schools and children.” It’s a “high-stakes standardized testing fad” echoes Save Our Schools-NJ (ignoring federal law that mandates annual testing) that “encourages widespread cheating and corruption,” stresses out teachers and students, and sets up public schools to fail.

Indeed, it’s easy to pine for the good old days — say, 2014, the last year our old ASK and HSPA state-standardized tests were administered — when we could crow that 75 percent of our fourth-graders were proficient in math and 60 percent were proficient in ELA. One year later, PARCC tallied up far grimmer proficiency rates for fourth graders of 40 percent in math and 51 percent in ELA. Sure, we all want honest assessments of student achievement. But those numbers are hard to accept in a state rightly revered for its great public schools. There’s something wrong with the tests, right?

Let’s ask NAEP.

