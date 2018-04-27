Federal Autism Study Shows New Jersey’s Rates on the Rise

New Jersey has significantly more children diagnosed with autism than other states — and rates are still on the rise. But experts agree, that while concerning, these numbers also reflect a high level of parental awareness, a concentration of skilled providers, strong system to document diagnoses, and robust network of community and school services to support families in need.

A survey by the federal agency released Thursday showed that one in 34 eight-year-olds in New Jersey was diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder in 2104, a 19 percent increase from 2012, and more than 200 percent higher than the prevalence detected in 2000. In addition, the research showed the Garden State had nearly double the overall prevalence of autism, among that age group, for all 11 states that the CDC studied.

“These numbers are pretty striking,” said Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ), who joined researchers Thursday to discuss the CDC’s findings, part of an ongoing autism-prevalence survey funded in part by the Autism Cares Act of 2014, which he sponsored. It’s hard to find anyone in New Jersey who has not been touched by the disease, he said, and while the state has an excellent network of services, more must be done to track the disorder, diagnose young people, and help families cope with the challenges involved.

