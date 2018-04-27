Christie May Be Out, But He Still Has a Taxpayer-Funded Staffer and Office

Chris Christie left the governor's office nearly four months ago. He's working as a paid contributor to ABC News and acting as an unofficial adviser to President Trump. But he's still costing New Jersey taxpayers money.

That's because the current year's state budget has a $250,000 line item entitled "Gubernatorial Transition - Governor." The money pays for a staffer earning $65,000, rented office space near Christie's home in Morris County and an official portrait that fetched $85,000 (the highest price ever paid for a New Jersey gubernatorial painting, according to The Bergen Record).

