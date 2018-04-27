Rutgers University has been named No 3 overall in a national study of the safest college campuses. The report analyzed the most recent crime data sets provided by the U.S. Department of Education's Campus Safety Security Survey and the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting data. The results were then calculated and ranked using the information provided by those two reports.

The 2018 study was prepared by Your Local Security, a trusted site dedicated to providing the most up-to-date security tools and information needed to build a safer home environment.

Click here for the full article »