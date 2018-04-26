Supersized Natural-Gas Power Plant Would Supply Energy to New York

Poll: Murphy at 100 Days — off the Charts or off the Mark?

Does New Jersey need a huge new natural-gas power plant? Probably not, but New York certainly does.

That kind of explains why developers of a new 1,200-megawatt natural-gas power plant held a press conference yesterday in an industrial part of North Bergen to tout the benefits of locating a $1.8 billion generating unit a few miles away from Manhattan.

The proposal, backed by North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco, also a powerful state senator, would bring enormous tax revenue to the community. But it suffers from the political repercussions of siting a jumbo power plant that provides electricity to meet New York City’s rising energy needs at the expense of increasing air pollution in an already stressed urban area.

