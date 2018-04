Poll: Murphy at 100 Days — off the Charts or off the Mark?

Poll: Murphy at 100 Days — off the Charts or off the Mark? Apr 26

This is the second story we’ve featured from Chalkbeat, our education content partner. Follow this link to read the first article, on local governance for Newark Schools.

For months, a racially charged debate has been raging behind the scenes at Science Park High School about how one of Newark’s most elite schools selects its students.

Last week, it erupted into full view.

Click here for the full article »