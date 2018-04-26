Opinion: Sweeney’s Jersey City Gambit for Education Aid

State Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-Gloucester) is on his way to becoming one of the most consequential presiding officers in recent history, his hands firmly on the levers of power — political and policy. He has demonstrated that he is both adroit and willing to push and pull those levers in relentless pursuit of his goal.

When, for instance, he singled out the Jersey City school district as the prime example of the unfair application of the state’s formula for aid to local education, he accomplished two things:

He assumed full command of the legislative mission to revise the formula and wring out the inequities that for years have denied growing districts their fair share of aid.

