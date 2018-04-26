Murphy Celebrates 100 Days in Office, Will Next 100 Be More of a Challenge?

It’s been 100 days since Gov. Phil Murphy took office, which he celebrated with TV interviews and a major speech in New Brunswick that touted his recent bill signings and other executive actions. But it’s the next 100 days that will be more telling to the success of Murphy’s proposed agenda, as well as how well he will lead the state in the next three and a half years.

The fate of Murphy’s biggest and most difficult policy goals, like hiking taxes on the wealthy, dealing with the school-funding formula, and legalizing recreational marijuana will be determined in coming weeks with a state Legislature he’s still learning to work with.

Murphy, a Democrat who never held elected office before being sworn in as governor in January, talked about providing equal pay for women and prioritizing efforts to combat climate change, among other issues, as he took stock of the 100-day milestone yesterday.

Click here for the full article »