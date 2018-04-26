DOH Budget Hearing Highlights Changes under Gov. Murphy

Poll: Murphy at 100 Days — off the Charts or off the Mark?

State health officials staked out a fresh approach to public policy at Wednesday’s budget hearing. It calls for improvements to programs that distribute hospital funding, address opioid addiction, reduce racial health disparities, and provide integrated care for some of New Jersey’s most vulnerable residents.

Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal outlined this new direction when he and his key staff testified before the Assembly budget committee about Gov. Phil Murphy’s $2.9 billion spending proposal for the Department of Health. The DOH oversees public health, facility licensing, and behavioral health services.

Elnahal discussed reforms that are already underway, including work to expand access to the state’s medical marijuana program, reduce violence at state psychiatric hospitals, and improve maternal health services among vulnerable communities and black women, who die of childbirth-related conditions at rates more than three times that of white women. He said the state is also reassessing how it addresses opiate addiction, a priority for former Gov. Chris Christie.

